Police arrest suspect in Southaven traffic stop, shots fired incident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Southaven police, with the help of Memphis police, have made an arrest in an incident that involved a stolen car and shots fired by a Southaven police officer Saturday.
Kendrick Bowden, 31, was arrested around 11 a.m. Monday on McKenzie Cove in Memphis. He is facing multiple charges in Southaven, including aggravated assault on a police officer, felony fleeing and receiving stolen property.
Southaven police pulled over a vehicle Saturday just after 2:30 p.m. that was reported stolen. Police say the vehicle attempted to strike officers and fled the scene while Southaven police fired shots.
No one was injured.
Police say the vehicle involved in the incident was stolen in Memphis Oct. 26.
Bowden is being held in the Shelby County Jail on theft of property for that incident.
It not clear at this time when Bowden will face a judge in Southaven.
