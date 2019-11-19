Police charge 2nd suspect in alleged carjacking setup

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police have charged another suspect who they believe was one of three females involved in a carjacking setup back in October.
Kayla Bonds was arrested Monday, after police connected her to the carjacking on Buntyn Street near Spottswood Avenue, according to an affidavit.
Earlier this month, 18-year-old Danahja Henderson was also arrested in connection to this incident. Police say Henderson communicated with the victim via Facebook and offered money for a ride to a specific location.
Police say Bonds, Henderson and one other female were in the vehicle when two men approached the car with a gun. Previous reports say the victim was punched in the face before the two men drove away in the vehicle with the Bonds, Henderson and one other in tow.
Those men have since been identified as Teterraine Woodhouse, 19, and Christian Cook, 19.
Bonds is charged with carjacking.
