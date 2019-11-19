Shelby County commission approves $80,000 for lead testing

Commissioner Van Turner wants S-C-S to also test the pipes. “If you take the water fountain out and put a new water fountain in and the pipes are questionable, there still can be issues,” said Turner. The Shelby County health department's director Alisa Haushalter says her department will review all of the sites tested and make recommendations to SCS including pipes. “The risk from our perspective is minimal, but we want to make sure parents have all the information that they need,” said Haushalter. SCS says the lead build-up is a result of infrequent use of certain water sources.