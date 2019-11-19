Shelby County judge reprimanded over controversial Facebook posts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Board of Judicial Conduct reprimanded Shelby County Criminal Court Judge Jim Lammey for partisan posts he made to Facebook.
But the board cleared him of being anti-immigration, racist and anti-Semitic.
Lammey drew criticism earlier this year after sharing an article on Facebook that called Muslim immigrants “foreign mud” and said Jewish people should get over the Holocaust.
In a previous interview with WMC, the judge said his posts did not interfere with his ability to be fair and impartial.
The board’s decision noted that Lammey has been a judge since 2006 and was an assistant district attorney for 16 years with no prior negative history.
Lammey is required to finish a judicial ethics program as part of the reprimand.
