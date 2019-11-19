Shelby County judge reprimanded over controversial Facebook posts

Shelby County Criminal Court Judge Jim Lammey
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | November 19, 2019 at 4:14 PM CST - Updated November 19 at 4:14 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Board of Judicial Conduct reprimanded Shelby County Criminal Court Judge Jim Lammey for partisan posts he made to Facebook.

But the board cleared him of being anti-immigration, racist and anti-Semitic.

Shelby County Commissioners unanimously vote to support the censure of Criminal Court Judge Jim Lammey

Lammey drew criticism earlier this year after sharing an article on Facebook that called Muslim immigrants “foreign mud” and said Jewish people should get over the Holocaust.

In a previous interview with WMC, the judge said his posts did not interfere with his ability to be fair and impartial.

The board’s decision noted that Lammey has been a judge since 2006 and was an assistant district attorney for 16 years with no prior negative history.

Lammey is required to finish a judicial ethics program as part of the reprimand.

