Sunshine returns & temperatures rise but rain chances will increase

THIS WEEK: Westerly winds and a full day of sunshine will allow for a pleasant day tomorrow. The clear skies will make for a dry but chilly night tomorrow night. The warmer pattern continues Wednesday with another day of sunshine and afternoon highs reaching the upper 60s with lows in the mid 50s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a showers and highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 50s. Friday will be cloudy with showers along with high temperatures in the lower 60s and lows in the lower 40s.