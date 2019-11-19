Tennessee announces plans for $732M surplus funds meant to help the state’s working poor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A week after a WMC investigation, the state of Tennessee now has a plan for millions of state dollars sitting unused that could help Tennessee’s working poor.
The Tennessee Department of Human Services admitted last week that it has a surplus of $732 million. That money is supposed to help those who have children and are experiencing financial difficulties.
DHS said it has a surplus because of the strong economy.
Now it has plans to keep about half that money in a savings account. Then it will open a grant process so that non-profits and community organizations can apply to use the money.
It will also help other state departments fund projects focused on housing, family support and workforce development.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.