Tigers’ Calvin Austin responds to football scholarship

“First thing that jumped out was his speed obviously.” Norvell says. “I think he weighed all of a 130 pounds at the time, and you watch this young man who possessed such explosiveness. He’s told me he’s catching a 100 balls a day for the last couple of years. That’s work. I’m not requiring him to do that, but I’m also not requiring him to be successful. Right? That’s something he’s doing by himself.”