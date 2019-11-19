A warmer pattern for a few days

THURSDAY AND FRIDAY: It will remain mild through Thursday with highs in the 60s but clouds will thicken up with a chance of a few showers by afternoon and evening. A cold front will arrive in the Mid-South Thursday night and will sit over our area through Friday night. Widespread rain will be likely late Thursday into Friday. No severe weather is expected, but rain could be heavy at times. Highs will remain in the 50s to low 60s until the front passes. Temperatures could drop into the 30s and 40s by Saturday morning behind the front.