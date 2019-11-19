West Memphis police respond to viral social media post criticizing encounter outside hotel

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - West Memphis police have responded to a series of tweets that have now gone viral, criticizing a near arrest outside a hotel over the weekend.
WMPD officers detained a woman Sunday night outside of La Quinta Inn where they found her walking in the hotel parking lot.
The woman’s brother tweeted that she was making phone calls to friends after her 4-year-old child died in a car accident Saturday.
WMPD released a statement via Facebook detailing the encounter. Their post has since been deleted.
In the original post, WMPD said they were patrolling the hotel parking lot at the manager’s request due to multiple vehicle burglaries at area hotels. When they arrived on the scene, they saw the woman walking in the parking lot.
According to WMPD, officers asked the woman for proof that she was staying at the hotel. She demanded the officers turn on their cameras at which point WMPD said they were already recording.
The statement says the woman was put into handcuffs and taken to the ground after she refused to stop yelling. She was put into a patrol car as officers spoke with her family members who were also staying at the hotel.
Officers were advised that the family was in town following the death of the woman’s 4-year-old daughter. She was released without charges.
WMC has reached out to WMPD for answers as to why the post was deleted. We are waiting for a response.
WMPD uploaded video footage of the incident on their YouTube channel.
