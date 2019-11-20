Breakdown: Why forecast accuracy decreases beyond 7 days

There are so many limitations beyond seven days and according to experts those limits on long range forecast aren’t likely to change in the near future. Experts point out that even if meteorologist were able to obtain all of the data needed along with the perfect understanding of all the complexities of forecasting, even then sound forecast could only extend out to about 14 or 15 days. The reason the 2019 study found this to be the case is due to the constant changing and chaotic nature of the atmosphere.