Cold Case leaves police searching for answers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - “I want justice for Andre Moore and his best friend.” Aisha McGee says she has dated Andre Moore since 2005.
She wants to know who murdered him and his best friend Octavious Brooks in a house in Frayser April 11th. “I knew them. I knew their family.”
Neighbors were rattled by the double murders. Sandra Wells said, “I was real shocked to know. It’s right across the street. It’s scary yes.” Aisha McGee said the house is a place where people hang out, do things like play video games and watch tv. I knocked on the door but no one answered.
Gwen Childs said she heard rappers are frequently at the house. The man listed as the owner in August was a member of a rap group. But Aisha McGee says she has no idea why Andre Moore was murdered along with his Octavious Brooks. Police say at this point there are no suspects. And that surprises neighbors. “They have no suspects? Does that Surprise you? It does surprise me yes.”
People also say the neighborhood with plenty of boarded houses has become dangerous. Gwen Childs visits her mother every day. “I try to be out of her by sundown.” One man who did not want to give his name does the same. “I’m scared myself. That’s what I’m saying. I come out here and go to work and then I leave and go back to my home. Naw, this ain’t a nice neighborhood.”
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.