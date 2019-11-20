Court date delayed for woman accused of killing Memphis pastor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The court date for the woman accused of shooting and killing a Memphis pastor has been delayed.
Latoshia Daniels is charged with first degree murder in the death of Brodes Perry, a pastor at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church.
She is also charged in the attempted murder of his wife.
On Wednesday, Leslie Ballin, Daniels’ attorney, asked for a continuance to have more time to prepare his case.
“There is a lot for me to do between now and decision time,” said Ballin. “They do require a lot of lawyer work, a lot of investigations, a lot of things for us to consider.”
Daniels’ next court date is Jan. 22.
It is unclear what the next step will be. However, at a previous court hearing Ballin said he plans on the case going to a jury trial.
