Great weather for now but rain is coming

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Clear Wind: Calm Low: 42
WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy Wind: SE 5-10 High: 69
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy Wind: SE 5-10 Low: 53
THIS WEEK: Dry and mild tomorrow as temperatures warm above average along with gradually increasing clouds leading to a mostly cloudy sky tomorrow night. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers along with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Friday will be cloudy with rain and highs in the lower 60s with lows in the lower 40s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the mid 30s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 30s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 40s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high temperatures again in the upper 50s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
