Mid-South students donate meals in honor of Universal Children’s Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Students at Woodstock Middle School packaged thousands of meals on Wednesday to be distributed to those in need.
Shelby County Schools partnered with Cigna to be one of the seven schools in the U.S. that participated in the event in recognition of Universal Children’s Day.
They packaged red lentil jambalaya, which is non-perishable meal that will be given to families all across the nation.
The Woodstock students who participated are all a part of Beta Club, student council, are on the honor roll or have perfect attendance.
"I know that I can't go a day without eating -- and I think about the people going days without, and the pain they're feeling” said eighth-grader Decorrean Hilliard. “I'm grateful to be here."
Cigna is also working with Feeding Children Everywhere and WE Charity to distribute the meals.
“Our goal is 10,000 meals, but we can package up to 20,000 here at this school,” Cigna Civic Affairs Specialist, Shannon Wright said.
Many of the Woodstock students live in areas where healthy food options are limited, so the group pledged to leave 20 percent of the meals in the community.
“They need to know that they aren’t the only ones who do not have that opportunity, and to humble themselves and just teaching them it’s better to give than receive,” said Ordondra Tate, Shelby County Schools Family Engagement Specialist.
