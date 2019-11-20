Mid-South woman upgraded to fair condition after authorities say she was shot by her husband

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Mississippi woman is improving after being shot Tuesday in an incident that resulted in a deadly officer-involved shooting.
Authorities say the Horn Lake mother, who investigators have yet to identify, is now in fair condition. Prosecutor John Champion says she was flown to a Memphis hospital a day earlier in “extremely critical condition.”
Champion says the woman was shot by her husband Tuesday morning. Three children were inside the home at the time and one called 911 saying her dad shot her mom. None of the children were injured.
Champion says Horn Lake police later fatally shot the woman’s husband.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has taken the lead on the officer-involved shooting investigation.
It remains unclear what led up to the initial shooting.
