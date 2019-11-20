Millington Fire Department battling large grass fire near airport

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Millington Fire Department along with Shelby County Fire Department and Millington Airport Fire have responded to a large grass fire near the Millington airport Wednesday afternoon.
Fire officials say the fire is in the 4300 block of West Union near the airport. Officials say West Union Road is closed between Quito Road and Wilkinsville Road
A spokesperson with the Shelby County Fire Department says the fire is under control.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Stay with WMC Action News 5 as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.