More warm weather today, rain chances tomorrow

It's a cool morning with temperatures in the 40s, but sunshine and a southwest wind will put temperatures around 70 degrees this afternoon. This morning will be sunny, but there will be a mix of sun and clouds today and mostly cloudy conditions tonight. Lows this evening will dip into the lower 50s. A cold front will approach the Mid-South tomorrow and give us a chance for showers.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. High: 69. Winds will be southwest at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 53. Winds south 10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: A few showers will be possible as early as tomorrow morning and scattered showers will be possible through the afternoon. Rain will become widespread after 9 p.m. and rain will be on and off all day Friday. No severe weather is expected. Rainfall totals will range from 1 to 2 inches. Highs will be in the upper 60s Thursday and lower 60s Friday.
WEEKEND: Behind the front, temperatures will drop into the 50s for highs and 30s for lows over the weekend. Saturday will be dry, but cloud cover will linger early in the day before making way to sunshine in the afternoon. Sunday will feature more sunshine.
NEXT WEEK: Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s at the start of next week, but a cold front on Tuesday will drop temperatures for the end of the week. A few strong storms could be possible on Tuesday, so that will be our next day to watch.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.