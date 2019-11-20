New rules for city alarm permits

99% of the alarms that Memphis Police and firefighters respond to are false. A single alarm ties up emergency responders for an average of 30 minutes. City leaders say it’s costing Memphis taxpayers more than a million dollars each year. So city council beefed up the permitting process and hiked up the fines for false alarms.

Starting January 1st...it will cost 30-dollars to register your home alarm with the Metro Alarm Office. 60-dollars to get a new permit for a commercial business. It’s 10-bucks to renew a home alarm permit. And 25 dollars to renew the business permit. An alarm customer WITH a permit is allowed one free false alarm. After that, it’s A 50-dollar fine plus the cost of service.