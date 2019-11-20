New rules for city alarm permits

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -New rules and fees to talk about if you use an ALARM system to protect your home or business in the City of Memphis.
The City of Memphis is sending out flyers as a reminder that change is coming. Starting January 1, 2020 the alarm permitting process and penalties for false alarms are changing.
99% of the alarms that Memphis Police and firefighters respond to are false. A single alarm ties up emergency responders for an average of 30 minutes. City leaders say it’s costing Memphis taxpayers more than a million dollars each year. So city council beefed up the permitting process and hiked up the fines for false alarms.
Starting January 1st...it will cost 30-dollars to register your home alarm with the Metro Alarm Office. 60-dollars to get a new permit for a commercial business. It’s 10-bucks to renew a home alarm permit. And 25 dollars to renew the business permit. An alarm customer WITH a permit is allowed one free false alarm. After that, it’s A 50-dollar fine plus the cost of service.
You get NO free false alarm if you don’t have a permit. And tack on an additional 20-dollars to the fine, plus the permit fee and the service cost.
The service cost is how much it cost MPD of MFD to show up at your house or business.
That can range from 90 to 250 dollars! The city can revoke your permit and order you to mandatory online alarm class if you fail to pay your fines. The other big change coming: YOU must register your alarm with the Metro Alarm Office now. Your alarm company used to take care of it.
