Organizations join to donate 2,000 Thanksgiving meals to Bluff City veterans

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Smithfield Foods, Kroger and the Mid-South Food Bank are all teaming up to donate 2,000 Thanksgiving meals to veterans in Memphis on Thursday.
The organizations say they are offering a free bag of groceries including non-perishable food items to “pre-identified veterans who are struggling with food insecurity this holiday season.”
Veterans will be able to pick up their package of groceries Thursday, Nov. 21 starting at 9:30 a.m. at the Liberty Bowl Stadium.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.