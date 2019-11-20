Penny Hardaway waits for NCAA on Wiseman decision

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The clock keeps ticking and the games keep going by as the NCAA continues to contemplate what to do with Freshman Hoop Star James Wiseman and the University of Memphis.
Wiseman is expected to miss his second straight game Wednesday night against Little Rock at FedExForum, while the governing body of college athletics decides how long to keep him sidelined.
You know the case, Wiseman is declared ineligible because his family accepted more than $11,000 two years ago to move from Nashville to Memphis from then-East High Coach Penny Hardaway.
The NCAA says that’s a no-no, because Hardaway is considered a U of M Booster for the $1 millon gift he made to the U of M back in 2008, making the moving money, even years later, and with no connection to the Tigers program, an impermissible benefit.
Today, Hardaway says the U of M Compliance department is in contact with the NCAA, but he’s clearly frustrated with the pace the case is taking toward resolution.
“It just seems like when it comes to Memphis, man I don’t know. We can’t get an answer. Last year we waited a long time on Lance Thomas. Now, we’re waiting on Isaiah Stokes. And waiting on James. The thing that’s being lost in this is James having to sit. You know, but, I guess the silver lining in this is that the other guys are getting more experience," said Hardaway.
Hardaway says Lance Thomas and Isaiah Maurice will work the center spot in Wiseman’s absence. He also says Freshman 4-Star Power Forward Malcolm Dandridge is cleared after surgery to repair ACL and cartilage damage in his knee.
Hardaway says there is no timetable for his return to the court. The Tigers host Little Rock Wednesday night, 7 p.m. at FedExForum.
