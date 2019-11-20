Shelby Farms Park’s ‘Starry Nights’ to open next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby Farms Park is set to begin their Starry Nights drive-thru light show Nov. 29 just after Thanksgiving.
Visitors can drive through Sunday - Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. -- including Christmas eve, Christmas day, New Year’s eve and New Year’s day.
In addition to the lights, there will also be other winter activities including ice skating, holiday shopping and treats.
The last day for the event will be Jan. 3, 2020.
For ticket purchasing information, visit the Shelby Farms Park website.
