Tennessee leads the US in fighting sex trafficking, report says

“More than a decade of partnership, from stakeholders across the state, has helped Tennessee make the progress we have in the fight against human trafficking. We’re thankful for Shared Hope International’s recognition of being a national leader in this work, but we have more to do because there are more victims out there right now. That’s why we remain committed to identifying and rescuing them, and connecting them to vital survivor services. Trafficking is a demand-driven crime, and that's why we also will keep working to hold buyers and traffickers accountable under some of the toughest laws in the country, to send a strong message that we will not tolerate this kind of injustice in Tennessee."