Tigers football ranked 18th again in college football playoff poll

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers Football team remains 18th in the latest college football playoff poll, but they jumped ahead of AAC foe Cincinnati.
The Bearcats dropped to 19th and SMU got back in the poll at 25th.
The Tigers are the favorite right now to go to the Cotton Bowl in Dallas Dec. 28, projected against 7th ranked Utah. But, first things first -- Memphis can’t get there without winning at USF this weekend.
Kickoff is Saturday 3 p.m. in Tampa on ESPN-U.
Memphis closes out the regular season hosting Cincinnati Nov. 29 at the Liberty Bowl, 2:30 p.m. on ABC.
