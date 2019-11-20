Wet weather returns to end the week

Expect sun with some high to mid-level clouds moving in from the west this afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 60s to around 70. Winds southeast at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A few showers late in eastern Arkansas. Lows in the low to mid 50s. Winds South at 10-15 mph.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY: It will remain mild through Thursday with highs in the 60s but it will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, especially by afternoon and evening. A cold front will arrive in the Mid-South Thursday night and will sit over our area through Friday night. Widespread rain will be likely late Thursday into early Friday. No severe weather is expected, but rain could be heavy at times. Highs will remain in the 50s to low 60s until the front passes. Temperatures could drop into the 30s and 40s by Saturday morning behind the front.
WEEKEND: Temperatures will drop into the 50s for highs and 30s for lows over the weekend. Saturday will feature clouds early, but those will clear later in the day. Sunday will feature more sunshine and dry conditions. It will stay cool and dry through Monday of next week. The next system will bring clouds and maybe some rain by Tuesday evening.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
