Antonio Brown countersuing Memphis woman amid sexual assault lawsuit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New details surrounding Antonio Brown -- the former NFL wide receiver is countersuing the Memphis woman who accused him of sexual assault, according to ESPN.
Brittany Taylor who was a former trainer for Brown filed a federal lawsuit detailing graphic allegations against Brown in September. In the lawsuit she claimed Brown sexually assaulted and raped her in 2017 and 2018.
Brown has since been the subject of an NFL investigation, but he denies the accusations and even requested a jury trial.
According to ESPN, Brown is now countersuing Taylor for defamation and interference with his NFL contracts and endorsements.
The report says Taylor caused Brown to lose a number of business contracts, and caused him and his family significant personal and financial harm.
Taylor later dropped the federal lawsuit and served Brown with a lawsuit in Florida’s Broward County Circuit Court on Nov. 1.
He was given 45 days to respond.
In that response, Brown claimed his sexual relationship with Taylor was always consensual and that Taylor attempted to secure over $1 million in investment from Brown for her gymnastics business located in Memphis.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.