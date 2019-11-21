CPD: Man arrested, charged in connection with shooting

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Covington Police Department arrested and charged a man in connection with a shooting which took place on Sept. 12.
Investigators learned the victim was driving in the 800 block of Barlow Avenue when the suspect shot at him.
The victim’s car was hit but he was not injured.
Police identified the suspect as 24-year-old Andrevius Collier.
Collier is charged with attempted first degree murder, employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and two counts of reckless endangerment.
