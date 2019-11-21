Haywood County man wanted by US Marshals

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - A Haywood County man who is considered to be armed and dangerous is wanted by US Marshals.
According to the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office, Skyler Smith is wanted on a supervised release violation petition that was issued out of the United States District Court in Jackson, Tennessee on Oct. 15.
Smith has pending charges in Haywood County, which include being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
If you see Smith, you’re asked to take him into custody and hold until the U.S. Marshal’s Service comes to get him.
Deputies say to use caution when dealing with Smith.
