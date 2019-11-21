Man charged with aggravated assault after wife found injured, bloody on I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been arrested and charged after deputies responded to an aggravated assault on I-40 westbound where a woman was suffering a head injury Wednesday night.
According to an affidavit, 37-year-old Franklin Burleson is charged with the aggravated assault of his wife who was found lying face down on the roadway next to a vehicle.
Deputies say when they arrived on the scene just before 7 p.m. they saw blood that appeared to be coming from her head as she repeatedly screamed, “help me.”
After the victim was taken to the hospital, investigators found Burleson walking on Milton Wilson Road towards Chester Road. The affidavit says Burleson had blood on his hands and his clothing was torn. He was then identified as the victim’s husband.
Investigators report to have visited the couple’s home for a welfare check where they found evidence of a domestic disturbance.
Hospital officials determined the victim suffered a skull fracture and a puncture wound on her head.
Investigators say Burleson was the primary aggressor in the incident and was taken into custody and charged. His bond is set at $20,000.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.