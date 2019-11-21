More rain and colder temps on the way

Periods of rain will continue through early afternoon with a break in the rain late in the day. Temperatures will likely range from the upper 50s to low 60s because of the rain and clouds. It will be breezy with a southwest wind at 5-14 mph.
TONIGHT: Widespread rain will be likely late overnight into early Friday. No severe weather is expected, but rain could be heavy at times. Lows will remain steady in the mid to upper 50s.
FRIDAY: Rain early then isolated showers in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will fall from the mid to upper into the upper 40s late in the day. Winds will turn north at 5-15 mph. Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s to low 40s Friday night behind the front with more clouds and a few showers.
WEEKEND: Expect clouds for much of the day Saturday with drizzle in the morning. Temperatures may stay in the 40s much of the day unless the sun breaks out late in the afternoon. Lows will drop into the 30s Saturday night. Sun will return Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 50s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s. The next system will bring clouds and a few showers by Tuesday evening with highs around 60. It looks partly to mostly cloudy Wednesday into Thanksgiving Day with highs in the 50s to low 60s.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.