Penny Hardaway on NCAA’s Wiseman eligibility ruling

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Coach Penny Hardaway says he believed the NCAA’s ruling regarding James Wiseman’s eligibility is unfair. The top college basketball recruit has to sit out 11 more games and pay $11,500 to charity.
With the NCAA’s ruling coming down just a few hours before the Tigers tipped off last night, many players on the court didn’t know what happened.
Hardaway said he didn’t talk about the decision with the team before last night’s game against Little Rock.
Wednesday the NCAA ruled Wiseman will sit out of competition until Jan. 12 and have to pay $11,500 to a charity of his choice.
That $11,500 is the amount of money Hardaway gave to the Wiseman family when they moved to Memphis in 2017.
The NCAA calls it a recruiting violation because it considers Hardaway a U of M booster because of a $1 million donation he gave the school in 2008. Both payments happened before Hardaway was the Tigers head coach.
Reporters asked Hardaway questions about the NCAA’s decision after the team’s win against Little Rock last night, Hardaway’s answer was short and to the point.
“I’ve said it from the beginning I don’t think it’s fair. There’s nothing I can do about it. Obviously James should be on the floor. That’s just how I feel," he said.
We’re told fines handed down by the NCAA have to be paid by the student or family, not through fundraising.
Wiseman did take to twitter after the NCAA decision. He said God has never left nor forsaken him through this process.
He said “Trust God, Keep the Faith and Stay the Course.”
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.