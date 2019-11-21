Rain arrives today, cooler weather on the way

Rain will move in from the west by late morning and scattered showers will be possible all day. There will be breaks in the rain, so it’s not a total washout. However, you will see at least a few rounds of rain this afternoon. The heaviest rain arrives after 7 p.m. and lasts through tomorrow morning. It will also be breezy today with south winds up to 15 mph. Highs today will stay in the lower 60s and lows tonight will be in the mid 50s.
TODAY: Cloudy. 60%. High: 63. Winds will be south 10-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 80%. Low: 55. Winds south 5-10 mph.
FRIDAY: There will be a round of rain Friday morning and then a break from the rain in the early afternoon. Then, another round is expected in the evening and showers will continue through the overnight hours. Rainfall totals will range from 1 to 2 inches Thursday through Friday. Temperatures will start in the lower 60s and then drop to the 50s in the afternoon. Lows will dip into the lower 40s on Friday night.
WEEKEND: The rain will be east of the area by sunrise Saturday, but the clouds will likely linger through noon. Behind the front, temperatures will drop into the 50s for highs and 30s for lows over the weekend. Sunday will feature more sunshine and no rain.
NEXT WEEK: It will be clear on Monday with high temperatures around 60 degrees. We will also be in the upper 50s on Tuesday, but a cold front will arrive by Tuesday afternoon and give us a chance for thunderstorms. We could see rain lingering into Wednesday.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.