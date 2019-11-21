Rain arrives today, cooler weather on the way

Rain will move in from the west by late morning and scattered showers will be possible all day. There will be breaks in the rain, so it’s not a total washout. However, you will see at least a few rounds of rain this afternoon. The heaviest rain arrives after 7 p.m. and lasts through tomorrow morning. It will also be breezy today with south winds up to 15 mph. Highs today will stay in the lower 60s and lows tonight will be in the mid 50s.