Rain is on the way

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds have increase ahead of a cold front which will ultimately lead to rain for the end of the week. No severe storms are expected, but rainfall could be heavy at times, especially tomorrow night and Friday.
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy Wind: SE 5-10 Low: 53
THURSDAY: Scattered Showers Wind: S 10-15 High: 66
THURSDAY NIGHT: Rain Wind: S 5-10 Low: 55
THIS WEEK: Showers will develop during the day tomorrow with heavier rainfall moving in ahead of a cold front Thursday night. Rain is likely for much of the day Friday with periods of heavy rain along with some thunder and lightning. Rain will exit the area late Friday night with rainfall totals for Thursday and Friday averaging an inch and a half to two inches. High temperatures Friday will be near 60s with overnight lows in the lower 40s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will likely begin with clouds and then becoming partly cloudy to mostly sunny by the afternoon along with high temperatures in the lower 50s and overnight lows falling into the mid 30s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 30s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs near 60 and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain along with high temperatures in the upper 50s and lows in the lower 40s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and cooler with highs in the mid 50s.
