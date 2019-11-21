Social Security Administration announces new online reporting form for scam calls

Social Security Administration announces new online reporting form for scam calls
Social Security Administration (SSA) Commissioner Andrew Saul and SSA Inspector General Gail S. Ennis announced the launch of a dedicated online form to combat the recent wave of social security scams across the nation. (Source: Associated Press)
By Jake Rinehart | November 19, 2019 at 8:26 PM CST - Updated November 20 at 9:29 PM

WASHINGTON (KEYC) — Social Security Administration (SSA) Commissioner Andrew Saul and SSA Inspector General Gail S. Ennis announced the launch of a dedicated online form on Tuesday to combat the recent wave of social security scams across the nation.

The SSA and Office of the Inspector General (OIG) will use the new online form to capture data that will be analyzed for trends and commonalities. The OIG will then use the data to investigate leads, which could help identify criminal entities or individuals participating in or facilitating the scams.

Office of the Inspector General, SSA

null

The OIG expects that these efforts will disrupt the scammers and help reduce social security related fraud, as well as reduce the number of victims affected by these scams.

We are taking action to raise awareness and prevent scammers from harming Americans. I am deeply troubled that our country has not been able to stop these crooks from deceiving some of the most vulnerable members of our society.
Commissioner Andrew Saul

The public is encouraged to use the new online form to report Social Security phone scams, including robocalls and live callers, as well as email, text and in-person scams.

The new form allows people to create a unique Personal Identification Number (PIN), so if OIG contacts a person about their report, they will know the call is legitimate.

Awareness is our best hope to thwart the scammers. Tell your friends and family about them and report them to us when you receive them, but most importantly, just hang up and ignore the calls.
Inspector General Gail S. Ennis

The Social Security Administration would like to remind the public that they will not:

  • Tell you that your Social Security number has been suspended.
  • Contact you to demand an immediate payment.
  • Ask you for credit or debit card numbers over the phone.
  • Require a specific means of debt repayment, like a prepaid debit card, a retail gift card or cash.
  • Demand that you pay a Social Security debt without the ability to appeal the amount you owe.
  • Promise a Social Security benefit approval, or increase, in exchange for information or money.

The Social Security OIG also says that it will continue to take reports of fraud, waste, and abuse in Social Security’s programs and operations. A separate online form for those reports remains available at their website.

Copyright 2019 KEYC. All rights reserved.