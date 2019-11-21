Suspect wanted in armed robbery of East Memphis GameStop, police say

Business Robbery GameStop 5043 Park Avenue Report #1911008035ME MEMPHIS, TN – On Monday, November 18, 2019, officers made the scene of a business robbery at the GameStop, located at 5043 Park Avenue and were advised at 6:15 p.m., a male subject entered the GameStop and brandished a firearm. The subject demanded money from the registers and took an undetermined amount of money from the business. The subject was last seen fleeing eastbound from the business. The subject is described as a male, 5’08” - 5”10”, 140 pounds, light complexion, thin build, wearing a black hoodie, khaki pants, blue bandanna over his face. No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”. If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $1000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc. About the Memphis Police Department The Memphis Police Department is a premier law enforcement agency that serves and protects the citizens of Memphis, Tennessee. Our purpose is to create and maintain public safety in the city of Memphis. We do so with focused attention on preventing and reducing crime, enforcing the law, and apprehending criminals.