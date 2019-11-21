Suspect wanted in armed robbery of East Memphis GameStop, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are looking for a man who they say robbed an East Memphis GameStop at gunpoint on Monday evening.
Surveillance video shows the suspect pointed a gun at workers the moment he came into the store on Park Avenue. Officers responded to the scene at 6:15 p.m.
The suspect wore a bandanna over his face with a black hoodie and khaki pants.
Witnesses told police he demanded money from the registers and ran out of the store.
If you have any information regarding this investigation, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.