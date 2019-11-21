Tigers women’s hoops gets win on road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The U of M women were on the road Wednesday afternoon at Southern Illinois.
The Tigers racing out to a whopping 21 point half time lead. 43-22, only to see the Salukis cut it to 6 in the third quarter. But, the Memphis women hold on, getting four players in double figures, led by Jamirah Shutes’ 23 points and Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu getting her first career double double, 12 points and 12 rebounds.
Tigers win it with a final score of 70 to 66.
Memphis stays on the road for its next game at Toledo Sunday at 1 p.m.
