Woman indicted on charges of murder, corpse abuse (Source: Shelby County Jail)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | November 21, 2019 at 4:34 PM CST - Updated November 21 at 4:34 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis woman has been indicted on first-degree murder and corpse abuse charges after the body of her 62-year-old roommate was found hidden in a plastic tub in a bedroom closet in August.

On Aug. 30, police responded to a complaint about a foul odor coming from a home in the 300 block of Lema Place near Decatur and Delmar.

When officers entered the home, they found a plastic tote in the closet with a pile of clothes covering up a decomposing body. Police identified the victim as Stephen Carter. He died as a result of multiple stab wounds and blunt force trauma to the head.

The 27-year-old suspect, Tkeyah Fullilove, is currently being held without bond in the Shelby County Jail.

According to arrest reports, Fullilove has a history of domestic assault involving her parents and brother from 2013 to 2015. A police affidavit says she told officers that she was diagnosed with bi-polar disorder.

