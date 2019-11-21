World Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Day: Know the signs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Pancreatic cancer is one of the deadliest cancers with a survival rate of less than 10 percent.
Nov. 21 is World Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Day. It’s a day to wear purple, raise awareness and donate to research one of top three deadliest cancers in the world! It’s also a good time to know the warning signs of pancreatic cancer.
Seven years ago Kathryn Gilbert Craig was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and survived. She told us about the warning signs.
“Nausea, pain in your abdomen, pain in your back, itching with or without a rash, unexplained weight loss rapid weight loss, strange diarrhea which your stools are pale” said Craig.
There is research happening right now in Memphis and the Mid-South through the Kosten Foundation based in Memphis. If you would like to donate, click on this link https://www.kostenfoundation.com/make-a-donation/.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.