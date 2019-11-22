Afternoon showers and a cloudy start to the weekend

Another round of showers will move through this afternoon with temperatures falling into the mid 40s with a gusty north wind at 10-20 mph.
TONIGHT: A few showers or drizzle is still possible overnight with lows in the low 40s. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 mph.
SATURDAY: Clouds will linger for most of the day and there could be a little drizzle early in the day. Highs will only hit the upper 40s to around 50 at best with a northwest wind at 5-10 mph. Expect decreasing clouds Saturday night with lows in the mid 30s.
SUNDAY: Sun will finally return with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Lows will be in the upper 30s Sunday night.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s. The next system will bring clouds and a few showers by Tuesday evening with highs around 60. It looks partly to mostly cloudy Wednesday into Thanksgiving Day with highs in the 50s to low 60s. Black Friday looks the same with highs around 60. There could be a shower anytime Wednesday through Friday, but it’s a small chance as of now. Rain chances could go up for late next week, so check back as it gets closer for new updates.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.