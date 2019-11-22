Afternoon showers and a cloudy start to the weekend

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s. The next system will bring clouds and a few showers by Tuesday evening with highs around 60. It looks partly to mostly cloudy Wednesday into Thanksgiving Day with highs in the 50s to low 60s. Black Friday looks the same with highs around 60. There could be a shower anytime Wednesday through Friday, but it’s a small chance as of now. Rain chances could go up for late next week, so check back as it gets closer for new updates.