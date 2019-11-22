Bathroom break helps Jeffries lead Tigers past Trojans

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 16th ranked Memphis Tigers men's basketball team looked like it was primed to take a tumble out of the ratings the way it opened Wednesday night's game against Little Rock at FedExForum.
Wild passes to nobody in particular, and sub-30 percent shooting put the U of M in a hole it didn't look like it would dig out of.
Until DJ Jeffries hit the court.
The former Olive Branch star, normally comes in as a reserve, but he was supercharged in this contest, pouring in 15 points in the first half.
Why was DJ so lively? Let's let him explain!
"Yeah, yeah, I was using the bathroom. When I came back, I just had to ...”
Fellow Freshman Forward Precious Achiuwa added, "My boy got that weight out his system. That's why you was jumping man. He weighed five pounds less. That's how he was flying everywhere."
The Tigers hope DJ takes a pregame restroom visit Saturday when Memphis hosts Ole Miss.
Tip-off is set for noon at FedExForum.
