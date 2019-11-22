Coat drive at local elementary schools bring warmth to almost 800 students in need

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Not being dressed properly for the weather can affect a student's learning, so a coat drive at a Memphis school is trying to eliminate that barrier.
FedEx Cares along with the nonprofit Operation Warm handed out more than 500 coats today at Bruce Elementary School Friday.
The school's principal, Archie Moss Jr, said his school needed a program like this. He said 95 percent of his students are economically disadvantaged, and 10 percent are temporarily displaced because of housing issues.
A new coat will take one worry off the student and family.
“It's so important [students] have all the necessary materials to come to school,” Moss said. “That's half the battle. We just want to make sure our scholars are able to come to school. We want to remove all barriers that may limit them from entering into our space. We think a coat will solve half that problem. They don't have to worry about being cold.”
Since we’ve already seen cold days, Moss said he’s seen students come to school without proper winter gear. Along with the 500 coats passed out at Bruce Elementary, FedEx Cares also passed out 300 coats at LaRose Elementary School earlier this week.
“I think the kids get a lot out of it,” FedEx Communications Advisor Rachel Kesselman said. “They get to interact with adults who are different from their parents and they can have conversations and they have an empowerment that people care and want to contribute to their education.”
Over the last ten years, FedEx Cares and Operation Warm have handed out coats in more than a dozen schools.
