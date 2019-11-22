Graceland kicks off holiday season with lighting ceremony

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Graceland. The King’s castle in Whitehaven is decked out for the holidays.
Country singer Chase Bryant and the cast of the upcoming Hallmark movie, "Christmas at Graceland, Home for the Holidays" did the honors this year -- throwing the switch to light up Graceland.
Graceland is decorated with many of the lights and ornaments from Elvis' personal collection, inside and out.
The driveway to the mansion is lined with blue lights. A life-size nativity scene sits on the front lawn, along with a giant sign wishing everyone a “Merry Christmas.”
After the lighting ceremony, 1,500 people enjoyed a special screening of "Christmas at Graceland - Home for the Holidays", which was filmed in Memphis.
The movie premieres this Saturday at 7 p.m. on the Hallmark Channel.
The first "Christmas at Graceland" was the most watched Hallmark movie of 2018, and fourth most watched ever on the Hallmark channel.
The Graceland holiday lights display stays up through Elvis’ birthday, Jan. 8.
