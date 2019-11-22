Lawmakers urging Gov. Lee for emergency funds to address Chronic Wasting Disease

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Assistant Majority Leader Ron Gant and State Sen. Dolores Gresham are requesting emergency funding from Governor Bill Lee to better address Chronic Wasting Disease in the West Tennessee deer population.
Gant and Gresham are requesting $1 million to enable Fayette County officials to purchase and operate at least one incinerator to eliminate health concerns, environmental effects, and the potential negative impact on property values associated with the current burial method on TWRA property near the Wolf River.
They have asked that any carcasses temporarily buried on the TWRA property be dug up and burned after the incinerator is in place.
According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, deer harvested in Shelby County have tested positive for CWD. Shelby County has now gone from being a high-risk CWD county to a CWD-positive county.
CWD has also been found in Madison and Tipton Counties. It was first confirmed last December in Fayette and Hardeman Counties.
The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission established a CWD Unit in which hunting regulations apply there, as well as the deer carcass exportation and wildlife feeding restrictions applying to all high-risk and positive counties.
CWD has not been confirmed outside the CWD unit in southwestern Tennessee.
