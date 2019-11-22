Memphis activist arrested, accused of illegal voting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A local activist is facing several charges including illegal voting, falsifying entry on election document and perjury.
Pamela Moses, founder of the Black Lives Matter Memphis chapter, was arrested Wednesday on those charges which date back to 2015.
An indictment alleges Moses illegally voted in multiple elections knowing she wasn’t entitled to vote and had been convicted of a felony.
In April 2019, she formally announced her intentions to seek the mayor’s seat.
Shelby County Election Commission declared she could not be on the ballot unless they received a judge’s order saying she’s had her citizenship restored from her prior felony conviction.
