Memphis Business Journal promotes Meagan Nichols to managing editor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Business Journal has promoted Meagan Nichols to managing editor.
Nichols joined MBJ in December 2014 as a reporter. She worked most recently as the publication’s associate editor.
Greg Akers, MBJ editor-in-chief, said promoting Nichols was an easy decision.
“She is a consummate professional who has excelled at everything she’s ever put her mind to,” he said.
Nichols won a Tennessee Press Association State Press Award in 2016 for the MBJ story “What Killed the Mall of Memphis Deal?”
In 2018, she was named a Goldschmidt Fellow by the Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing.
Nichols graduated from the University of Memphis with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in December 2013. She currently serves on the board of directors for Girls on the Run Memphis.
MBJ celebrated 40 years this year.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.