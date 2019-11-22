Memphis man sentenced to 40 years after hitting young school girl with car, raping her

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man was sentenced to 40 years in prison Friday after pleading guilty to hitting a young school girl with his car, then abducting and raping her in 2016.
Larry Ward faced up to 71 years for the crimes. The 23-year-old was charged with rape of a child, especially aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault.
Police say the incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 5, 2016. An 11-year-old girl was on her way to school, walking near W. Shelby Drive and Horn Lake Road.
Investigators say Ward hit her with his vehicle, forced her into his car and then drove her to a nearby area and sexually assaulted her in his car.
The girl was released and was treated at a hospital for cuts and bruises. She was able to give police descriptions of her assailant and his vehicle. At around 4 p.m. that same day, police found Ward in the 1000 block of West Raines driving a similar vehicle with damage to the front.
Ward has another rape case pending in which a 16-year-old girl was attacked at gunpoint on her way to school in the nearby area of Westwood Park. That incident occurred in October of 2016.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.