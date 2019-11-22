Mid-South business headlines: Varsity Spirit is moving to Uptown and MBJ names new managing editor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We're taking a look at some of this week's biggest business headlines impacting the Mid-South with Greg Akers, Editor-in-Chief of the Memphis Business Journal.
After a war of words between FedEx founder Fred Smith and the New York Times this week, MBJ is fact-checking the tax story.
Varsity Spirit plans to move its headquarters and hundreds of employees to Uptown. Varsity would occupy 80,000 square feet of office space. The company's current HQ is housed in 50,000 square feet at Lenox Center, where they have resided for 20 years.
This week’s cover story profiles Master distiller Alex Castle, who is the secret ingredient in Old Dominick's awesome sauce.
This week MBJ named Meagan Nichols its new managing editor. Nichols She was previously associate editor. She joined MBJ in December 2014 as a reporter, where she primarily covered banking and commercial real estate.
