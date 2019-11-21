More rain on the way and a change in the weekend forecast

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Showers Wind: S 5-10 Low: 58
FRIDAY: Scattered Showers Wind: NE 5-10 High: 58
FRIDAY NIGHT: Light Rain Wind: N 5-10 Low: 42
Rain will be likely across much of the Mid-South for the morning commute. Clouds and isolated to widely scattered showers will continue along with falling temperatures.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be cloudy and chilly for much of the day with highs only near 50 and overnight lows falling into the mid 30s. Sunday will be mostly sunny and cool with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s along with lows in the upper 30s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and high temperatures in the low 60s with lows in the mid 40s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and cool with afternoon highs in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Thanksgiving Day will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures near 60.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
