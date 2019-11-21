More rain on the way and a change in the weekend forecast

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and high temperatures in the low 60s with lows in the mid 40s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and cool with afternoon highs in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Thanksgiving Day will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures near 60.