New details revealed in Horn Lake officer-involved shooting

HORN LAKE, Miss. (WMC) - New information has been revealed about the man killed in a shooting with Horn Lake Police.
The man’s wife is still recovering in the hospital, but we’ve uncovered a history of violence at the couple’s home.
A Horn Lake police report has new details about a deadly officer involved shooting. It also reveals the identity of the man who investigators say shot his wife.
Residents in a Horn Lake neighborhood are still reeling after police say Joel Avery shot his wife inside their home with three children inside on Tuesday.
According to police, when officers arrived Joel Avery was still inside the house along with his children and injured wife. Police talked him out of the house and the children were escorted to safety.
“We watched him come outside with a gun. he walked around the yard for a little bit. And then he sat out on the corner and it all happened,” said Kristopher Dexter, neighbor.
Police say Avery was armed with a handgun and did not comply with officers’ commands to disarm and surrender. Officers tried to de-escalate and at one point, Avery asked if they were going to shoot him if he pointed a gun at them.
It is not clear if Avery pointed his gun at officers. But at some point, a Horn Lake police officer shot at Avery and Avery may have also pulled the trigger on his handgun possibly shooting himself. He died at the scene.
WMC Action News 5 requested a record of calls to the address.
Just last year there was a call for a simple assault. And in September, Joel Avery was arrested for simple domestic assault.
“They called police a couple of times over here but it wasn’t I didn’t think it would get to the point it would get physical," said Joshua Carson, neighbor.
Employees at a nearby AutoZone say Avery was the manager before moving to an AutoZone store in Tunica. They are puzzled by what happened because they say he was very well liked and wonderful. Avery’s wife is expected to recover.
The children were not injured. The Horn Lake officer involved in the shooting was relieved of duty with pay.
His name has not been released.
DA John Champion says it is not clear whose bullet killed Joel Avery, the medical examiner will determine that.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.