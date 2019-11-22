Police: Suspects evade officers following carjacking incident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two Memphis men are in custody after police say they evaded arrest following a carjacking incident in the parking lot of a Taco Bell on Elvis Presley Boulevard.
According to the affidavit, Keyshawn Taylor and 18-year-old Brandon Boyland approached a man’s vehicle while he was in the parking lot, both holding a draco-style assault rife around 2 a.m. on Thursday.
The victim told police the pair demanded his wallet, cell phone and car. They then entered the vehicle and fled the scene heading west on Winchester.
Within minutes, officers located the vehicle on East Brooks Road where they attempted to stop the suspects. Boyland and Taylor then fled from officers until they crashed on South Parkway and Cummings Street, according to the affidavit.
Memphis police say the two were arrested after leading officers on a short foot pursuit.
Boyland admitted to the carjacking and is facing charges of aggravated robbery, employment of a firearm while committing a dangerous felony and evading arrest vehicle pursuit.
Taylor’s charges are not listed at this time.
