Police: 2 women arrested, charged with aggravated animal cruelty

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two women have been charged with aggravated animal cruelty after Memphis Animal Services learned that multiple animals were being mistreated at a home in North Memphis.
Donna Sledge, 57 and Rebecca Sledge, 31 are each facing six counts of animal cruelty. They were arrested at their home on Henderson Street near North Watkins Street on Thursday.
Police say MAS reported that six dogs were being mistreated in the home. Once officers arrived on the scene, they saw one of the dogs lying on the floor unable to move. They also say the home had “filthy living conditions” with some of the dogs enclosed in small cages.
Both women are being held at Jail East.
